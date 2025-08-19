NVIDIA Slashes Prices of GeForce RTX 50-Series GPU by 10% in Europe

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been eyeing one of NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50-series cards but held off because of the steep pricing, now might be the time to revisit.

NVIDIA and its GeForce add-in card (AIC) partners have rolled out price cuts across several Blackwell GPUs in Europe, trimming nearly 10% off their original launch tags, according to a report by Videocardz.

Per the report, the biggest drop comes to the flagship RTX 5090, which has fallen from €2,329 to €2,099, cutting almost €230 off the asking price. The RTX 5080 is now listed at €1,059, down from €1,169, while the RTX 5070 dips from €649 to €589.

Meanwhile, the RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5060 Ti, and RTX 5060, however, remain unchanged at €879, €399, and €319, respectively. Even the entry-level RTX 5050 has seen a modest reduction, now €251 instead of €269.

So, what’s behind these sudden price adjustments? Well, two things: currency movement and tariffs. The Euro has strengthened significantly against the U.S. dollar, climbing from roughly $1.04 in January to about $1.16 today, a shift of nearly 12%.

This eventually makes importing hardware into Europe cheaper than when the cards launched. On top of that, the EU faces lower import tariffs on computer hardware compared to the U.S., easing costs further.