NVIDIA’s N1X Leak Hints at Integrated GPU Powerhouse for 2026

NVIDIA appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation N1X processor, and an early Geekbench leak has given us a glimpse at what the chip might bring to the table. While official details are still under wraps, the benchmark hints at a CPU-GPU combo that could push integrated graphics to a whole new level in laptops.

The leak points to a 20-core CPU split into two clusters of ten, both clocked at 4 GHz. That setup could offer strong single-threaded speed while balancing heat and power across the system, something laptop chips have to manage carefully.

But it’s the GPU that really stands out. Geekbench detects 48 compute units. Based on NVIDIA’s usual 128 CUDA cores per unit, that works out to 6,144 CUDA cores. That’s in the same range as dedicated GPUs like the RTX 5070 Ti, at least on paper. It’s a bold move toward shrinking the gap between integrated and discrete graphics.

The test system had 128 GB of RAM, with half reportedly allocated to the GPU. Still, the GPU clocked in at just 1,048 MHz, likely limited by early firmware or power constraints during validation. The graphics score landed at 46,361, which puts it near the RTX 2050 in raw numbers.

It’s early days, and much could change before the chip officially launches in 2026. But if these numbers hold up, NVIDIA’s N1X might redefine what integrated graphics can do, especially in slimmer laptops where discrete GPUs don’t fit.