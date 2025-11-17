NYT: Jeff Bezos to Take Up Co-Chief Executive Role in AI Start-Up Project Prometheus

Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in July 2021

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Jeff Bezos has been the leader and face of Amazon for a long time. However, in July 2021, Bezos stepped down from the company’s CEO role. Now, according to a New York Times report, Bezos is stepping into the role of co-CEO of Project Prometheus.

For those uninitiated, the company has already raised $6.2 billion, including contributions from Bezos himself. At this point, it is one of the most funded AI startups in the early stages in the whole world.

Per the NYT report, Bezos will take up the role of co-chief executive, marking his first formal operational role since stepping down from Amazon. He’ll share leadership with Vik Bajaj, a physicist and chemist with a track record at Google X and Verily. Bajaj also co-founded Foresite Labs, a data science and AI incubator, before joining Project Prometheus.

The venture in question plans to develop AI systems for engineering, manufacturing, aerospace, automobiles, and other physical sciences. According to reports, Project Prometheus has already hired nearly 100 employees, including researchers from OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta.

Unlike typical large language models, which learn from digital text, Project Prometheus intends to create AI that learns from the physical world, potentially running experiments and improving scientific processes autonomously.

With its massive initial funding, Project Prometheus joins a growing number of AI start-ups focusing on machine learning for robotics, scientific discovery, and real-world problem-solving.

More about the topics: AI, jeff bezos, Project Prometheus

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages