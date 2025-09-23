OneDrive sync may no longer work on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft and Samsung have worked closely for years to integrate OneDrive into Galaxy devices. All this while, Galaxy phone users had the ability to sync their app, photos and videos to automatically back up to OneDrive.

But according to code strings discovered in a leaked One UI 8.5 build, Samsung is killing OneDrive sync in Galaxy phones.

Samsung Cloud could replace OneDrive for photo backups

The news comes via Android Authority, which spotted references in the Gallery app code suggesting OneDrive support may be discontinued very soon. Phrases like “Sync with OneDrive ending soon” and “After %s, Gallery will no longer support syncing with OneDrive” in the code strings suggests at the upcoming change.

That’s not all; Samsung appears to be working on its own solution. The same teardown shows new text promoting Samsung Cloud as the default backup and sync option. The news outlet mentioned references that reads, “A new way to protect your memories” and “Keep your pictures and videos safe and synced with all your devices.”

While the code strings makes it clear that OneDrive support is set to end, there’s no confirmed date yet. For now, the change is simply listed as happening “soon.” That leaves open questions about migration paths for existing OneDrive users and whether Samsung will offer storage tiers similar to Microsoft’s.