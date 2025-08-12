OneNote Adds ‘Paste Text Only’ Across Windows, Mac, and Web

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out one of the most requested features for OneNote users, the ability to paste text without formatting. The update is now live for OneNote on Windows, Mac, and the web, making it easier to keep notes clean and consistent.

Pulling text from emails, websites, or documents often brings along unwanted fonts, colors, and styles. The new “Paste Text Only” option strips all of that out, automatically matching your notebook’s default style. The result is cleaner notes and fewer formatting fixes.

Whether you’re gathering research, saving snippets, or drafting ideas, the feature helps maintain a distraction-free layout. Microsoft says it’s another step toward making OneNote a modern, streamlined workspace.

How It Works

On Windows, you can press Ctrl + Shift + V to paste without formatting, or right-click and choose Keep Text Only. Mac users can use Command + Shift + V or the same menu option. The feature works in both new and existing notebooks and supports content copied from sources like Outlook, Teams, and browsers.

Once pasted, the text adopts the notebook’s style rather than the original source’s design. This keeps pages uniform even when pulling from multiple places. The update is available in OneNote for the web and in desktop versions meeting these requirements:

Windows: Version 2508 (Build 19101.10000) or later

Mac: Build 16.100 (25080335) or later

Microsoft notes the rollout is gradual. If you don’t see the option yet, it may arrive in the coming weeks as the company monitors performance and feedback.