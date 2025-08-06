OpenAI offers ChatGPT Enterprise to U.S. federal agencies for just $1

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI is making its biggest government push yet by handing ChatGPT Enterprise to every U.S. federal executive branch agency for almost nothing.

As part of a year-long deal with the General Services Administration (GSA), each agency can access OpenAI’s top models through ChatGPT Enterprise for just $1.

With this move, OpenAI is looking to help agencies complete public service work faster, simpler, and less buried in forms. This is part of a broader effort tied to the federal AI Action Plan. The idea is to use AI to reduce busywork and give civil servants more time to focus on people, not paperwork.

During pilot runs in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, state employees said ChatGPT helped cut through repetitive tasks. Some saved over an hour and a half each day. Most said the AI tools improved their work.

Now, that support will be available nationwide. Alongside access, OpenAI is offering custom training, live sessions, and a private community for government users. The company is also partnering with Boston Consulting Group and Slalom to help roll things out smoothly.

As for security, the government version of ChatGPT won’t use agency data to train models. It’s already cleared by the GSA, which gave it an official Authority to Use. For the next 60 days, agencies also get unlimited access to premium tools, like Advanced Voice Mode and Deep Research.