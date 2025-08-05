ChatGPT Will Now Ask You to Take Breaks in Long Conversations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

OpenAI has announced a new feature in ChatGPT that reminds users to take a break during lengthy conversations. The company says that this will help support healthier interactions with the AI assistant, especially as usage continues to soar.

Users engaged in extended chats will now see pop-up reminders such as, “Just checking in. You’ve been chatting for a while — is this a good time for a break?” To continue, users must actively dismiss the notification.

The feature is rolling out gradually and is part of OpenAI’s effort to improve the emotional tone and guardrails of ChatGPT. OpenAI’s decision follows growing concerns about how users emotionally interact with ChatGPT, particularly in high-stress or vulnerable states.

Previously, we’e come across reports where ChatGPT failed to defuse harmful or delusional conversations, at times even enabling users with pre-existing mental health issues. OpenAI has confirmed that it’s actively addressing such concerns.

Future updates will prompt users to reflect rather than offer direct answers to sensitive personal topics, like major life decisions or emotional distress. This change also follows feedback on ChatGPT’s overly agreeable tone, which previously led to an update being rolled back in April.

All in all, it’s always good to see that a AI-heavy company is thinking about it’s users. We can only hope for now that the new feature rolling out to ChatGPT will help users develop healthy digital habit, especially in the era where AI and humans are trying to co-exist.