Opera Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Microsoft in Brazil Over Edge

Opera has reportedly asked Brazil’s antitrust regulator to look into Microsoft’s handling of its Edge browser, accusing the tech giant of stifling competition on Windows PCs. The complaint, filed with CADE (the Administrative Council for Economic Defense), argues that Microsoft gives Edge an unfair edge…. literally.

Opera, in its lawsuit, argues that Microsoft has made Edge the default browser on all Windows devices and locking out rivals from key preinstallation opportunities. Opera’s legal chief, Aaron McParlan, said this gives Edge an artificial head start while other browsers like Opera are left fighting for scraps.

Opera claims Microsoft also frustrates users trying to switch browsers by making the process more difficult than it needs to be. “Microsoft thwarts browser competition on Windows at every turn,” McParlan said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Opera has taken aim at Microsoft. Back in 2007, Opera filed a similar complaint in Europe, which later led to a $648 million fine against Microsoft. And just last year, Opera challenged a European Commission decision that excluded Edge from new Big Tech regulations under the Digital Markets Act.

The Brazilian complaint also alleges that Microsoft uses what are known as dark patterns, manipulative design choices, to nudge users toward Edge and away from competitors. It even claims that PC makers may be incentivized to preload Edge and avoid installing other browsers altogether.