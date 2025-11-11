PlayStation 5 (PS5) Officially Outsells Every Xbox Console Released So Far

If you are on the Sony’s side, this milestone might feel personal to you. The PlayStation 5 has now officially outsold every Xbox console ever released. According to Sony’s latest financial report, the PS5 has sold 84.2 million units worldwide since its 2020 debut.

The reported figures are higher than that of Microsoft’s Xbox 360, which topped out at around 84 million units (via The Gamer). Thanks to the new milestone, the PS5 stands ninth on the list of the best-selling consoles of all time, just behind the PlayStation 3.

With fewer than three million units separating the two, it’s only a matter of time before the PS5 surpasses its older sibling as well. What makes this milestone more impressive is that the PS5 has achieved this feat it in just five years. If we have to compare, the Xbox 360 took an entire decade to reach similar numbers.

Microsoft, meanwhile, remains tight-lipped about its current-generation sales. As reported by the WSJ, the Xbox One sold around 58 million units and the Xbox Series X|S stood at 28.3 million units as of mid-2024 (via Games Radar). If we combine those figures, it’ll still be far behind Sony’s PS5 console.

Even after five years, the PS5 is showing no signs of losing any momentum. And with new titles and potential hardware revisions on the horizon, Sony’s latest console might not just be ahead of Xbox.