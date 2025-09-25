PlayStation Pulse Elevate Speakers Bring 3D Audio and Headset-Free Chat to Desktops

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been waiting for next-level desktop gaming audio, Sony has dropped something cool. Here, we’re talking about the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. These deliver immersive, lifelike sound on PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal.

They further combine planar magnetic drivers with built-in woofers to produce deep bass and crystal-clear audio. PS5 players get extra immersion with Tempest 3D AudioTech, which places footsteps, explosions, and other in-game sounds with pinpoint accuracy.

The speakers also include a built-in microphone with AI-enhanced noise rejection. Gamers can chat without a headset while keeping their voice clear even in noisy environments. PlayStation Link ensures ultra-low latency and lossless audio across compatible devices. At the same time, Bluetooth support lets you stream from a second device for music, calls, or additional audio.

Portability is another major benefit. Pulse Elevate features a rechargeable battery and a compact design that makes it easy to move between desk setups or play on the go. Included charging docks allow seamless switching between stationary and portable use. Players can adjust EQ, volume, sidetone, and mic settings directly through PS5 or PC for a fully personalized experience.

Pulse Elevate will launch in 2026 in Midnight Black and White. The white version is limited, so supplies may run out quickly. With lifelike audio, headset-free voice chat, and full portability, these speakers redefine desktop gaming sound. Moreover, the company has also announced God of War 20th Anniversary DualSense Controller.