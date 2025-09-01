PlayStation’s State of Play to showcase 007 First Light gameplay on September 3

The big day for James Bond fans is almost here

PlayStation has confirmed that its next State of Play will spotlight 007 First Light, giving fans their first in-depth look at IO Interactive’s upcoming James Bond adventure.

The broadcast is set for September 3 at 11 AM PT / 7 PM BST, streaming live on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Unlike the reveal trailer shown back in June, this event will dive deep into the game itself.

Viewers can expect more than 30 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay, starting with Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit. According to PlayStation, the demo will showcase a variety of classic spy action sequences, including high-speed car chases, tense stealth infiltration, and explosive shootouts.

Following the playthrough, the developers at IO Interactive will share insights into how they’re bringing their signature gameplay style into the world of James Bond. Given IO’s reputation with the Hitman series, expectations are high for how the team adapts espionage, stealth, and cinematic action to the 007 universe.

Fans eager to see the new Bond in action won’t have to wait long; September 3 is going to be the day for PlayStation and spy game enthusiasts alike.