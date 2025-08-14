PUBG to Drop PS4 and Xbox One Support This November

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is finally moving on from the last-gen hardware. Starting November 13, the popular battle royale will run natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, leaving PS4 and Xbox One players behind.

As you may know, PUBG has been playable on current-gen consoles for years. However, it was doing so in backward compatibility mode, essentially running a last-gen build.

That setup kept the game accessible to more players, but it also meant bumping up against performance ceilings that modern hardware could easily surpass.

Now the true current-gen versions promise a smoother, more stable gameplay environment and better support for future updates.

In the announcement post, the developer says that on PS5, the game will hit 1440p at 60fps. Whereas PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X users can expect Dynamic 4K at 60fps.

Meanwhile, Xbox Series S owners will get a choice: 1080p at 60fps or 1440p at 30fps. PlayStation players will need to download a new PS5 version on launch day, while Xbox Series X|S owners will get the upgrade automatically via Microsoft Smart Delivery. Worth noting that game progress and purchases will carry over for everyone.

When the cutoff date arrives, the game will be completely unplayable on PS4 and Xbox One. Krafton even issued a bittersweet farewell to last-gen players, recalling “epic battles” and “heart-stopping moments” from the past eight years.