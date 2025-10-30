Python 3.14 Arrives on Azure App Service for Linux

Microsoft has officially added Python 3.14 to Azure App Service for Linux. Developers can now create new apps using Python 3.14 through the Azure portal. On top of that they can automate deployments with the Azure CLI, or use ARM and Bicep templates.

Additionally, App Service manages the OS, runtime updates, and security patches, allowing developers to focus fully on code. Python 3.14 was released on October 7th and it offers meaningful performance and runtime improvements.

The interpreter now handles common call paths more efficiently and optimizes memory usage, which results in lower latency and less CPU usage. High-throughput web apps and APIs benefit from faster execution and smoother handling under load.

Worth noting that concurrency is also enhanced in Python 3.14. The release expands subinterpreters and free-threaded builds, eliminating the Global Interpreter Lock for many workloads. Multi-core parallelism is easier to achieve now, with CPU-bound tasks running more efficiently.

Developers can now expect significantly better multi-threaded performance compared with earlier Python versions. Python 3.14 also improves developer experience with a more helpful interactive REPL, cleaner type annotations, and new template string syntax called “t-strings.”

These features make coding safer, more structured, and less error prone. Developers can now write and test Python code more quickly without losing focus. Existing App Service users are encouraged to try Python 3.14 in a staging app or deployment slot.

They should test request latency, CPU, memory, and compatibility with any native wheels or pinned dependencies. Most applications only require minor adjustments to take full advantage of the faster, more capable runtime.