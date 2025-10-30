Microsoft Switches Azure App Service for Linux to Ubuntu for New Runtimes

Ubuntu replaces Debian for new stacks, bringing better speed, support, and compatibility

Microsoft logo feature image

Microsoft is updating the foundation of its Azure App Service for Linux by moving new code-based runtimes to Ubuntu. The update, announced today, will apply to all upcoming major versions, including .NET 10, Python 3.14, Node 24, PHP 8.5, and Java 25. Microsoft says that it expects to roll it out over the next few months.

Existing Debian-based stacks will continue to function as-is, meaning developers won’t face any forced migrations. Microsoft says the change to Ubuntu will offer a more stable and forward-compatible foundation. This helps operational parity across deployment and scaling tools like Oryx, GitHub Actions, and Azure CLI.

Why Microsoft Is Moving to Ubuntu

According to Microsoft, Ubuntu provides faster upstream updates and inherits Debian’s extensive package ecosystem. This allows Azure to adopt modern toolchains and libraries more predictably, improving compatibility and unlocking access to newer dependencies. Additionally, Ubuntu’s Long-Term Support (LTS) releases offer a five-year maintenance cycle.

What Developers Need to Know

For developers running existing apps, no action is required. However, new apps or upgrades to the mentioned runtimes will automatically use Ubuntu-based images. Microsoft advises teams to double-check any native packages installed during builds or startup, as Ubuntu may offer newer versions or slightly different package names.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

