Red Dead Redemption 2 Hits 4K/60FPS on Xbox Series X, and It’s Already Live in Some Regions

Red Dead Redemption’s long-awaited next-gen upgrade is finally landing on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on December 2nd (today), and thanks to early time zones, gameplay has already started popping up online. As usual, the first look comes from Fuzion Xbox Testing, who has shared detailed footage of both versions hours ahead of release.

4K/60 on Xbox Series X, and it finally feels “right”

On Xbox Series X, Red Dead Redemption runs at a native 4K resolution with a locked 60FPS. The game obviously shows its age in textures and geometry, but the smoother frame rate completely changes how it feels, especially during combat, horse riding, and wide-open exploration. Early cutscenes also show improved clarity and cleaner image stability thanks to the higher rendering resolution.

Image credit: YouTube/@FuzionXboxTesting

Series S gets 1440p/60FPS, which is still impressive

Xbox Series S players aren’t left behind. The upgraded version runs at 1440p/60FPS, with slightly scaled-back visuals but still a massive step up from the original release. The frame rate appears just as stable as the Series X version, making this the best way to play RDR1 on budget hardware.

PC version quietly goes live early in New Zealand

Red Dead Redemption has also hit the Xbox on PC storefront in New Zealand ahead of today’s console upgrade. The listing shows it priced at NZ$84.90, currently half off at NZ$42.45, which translates to roughly $50 base and $25 launch discount globally. The pricing is inline with what’s on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

If you own the Xbox 360 digital version, the new version is free. Otherwise, it’s currently 50% off on the Xbox Store, and also included with GTA+ for console players.

What do you think about this release? Do let us know in the comments below.