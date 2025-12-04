Report: Microsoft Quietly Pulls Games From Xbox Cloud Gaming & Teases New Dashboard Design

If you’ve been following Microsoft’s big Xbox pivot lately, you know the company is completely focused on cloud gaming, PC, and that whole ‘your games everywhere’ promise. It’s the future Microsoft keeps selling these days to Xbox players, where your library follows you to handhelds, PCs, TVs, and anything with a browser.

However, a post from Redphx on X suggests that he noticed that several games quietly vanished from Xbox Cloud Gaming. Dragon Quest Builders 2, Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest — The Adventure of Dai, and Mechstermination Force all disappeared without warning. As of now, the only known removal was ElecHead, which eventually returned.

Removed:

– DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

– Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

– Mechstermination Force — red // Better xCloud (@redphx) November 30, 2025

It’s still unclear why the games were pulled. It is possible that the distribution rights were never finalized, or perhaps they were added early by mistake. Play time doesn’t seem to be the case here, because plenty of smaller titles stay up for months.

However, it’s bad news for anyone who buys a game specifically to stream it, given that the concept of digital ownership is still fragile in the gaming and tech industries at large. As noted by Windows Central, that’s even worrying in markets like India and Brazil, where cloud-first gaming is finally taking off.

Microsoft hasn’t provided a clear answer on this yet, but according to Jez Corden’s (from Windows Central) sources, this situation is an exception rather than a new trend.

The new Xbox Cloud Gaming website’s design

Redphx also revealed a hidden, in-testing cloud interface, complete with a promo video and a URL that enables the layout. As seen in the image below, the UI looks a lot closer to the Xbox PC app than the existing cloud interface. Large feature panels, a play-history tab, and friend shortcuts are on display.

Promo video of the new #XboxCloudGaming website's design. Not available for testing yet. https://t.co/3KgSsX2Psu pic.twitter.com/XBSzIAniWb — red // Better xCloud (@redphx) December 3, 2025

Microsoft keeps saying that cloud, console, and PC aren’t separate platforms anymore. They’re slowly merging into one unified Xbox experience. Again, Corden’s sources tell that “this [is] indeed representative of efforts to converge Xbox Cloud Gaming’s interface and the Xbox PC app interface to match each other. There’s a chance elements of this might extend to Xbox Series X|S as well.”

So, what do you think? Are these game removals just a minor hiccup, or does this hint at bigger challenges for cloud gaming ownership? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.