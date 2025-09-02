How to Fix Roku Remote Back Button Issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your Roku remote back button is not working, it can make navigating apps frustrating. Here are some quick and effective ways to fix the issue.

How to fix Roku remote back button not working?

1. Check the remote batteries

Remove the batteries from your Roku remote. Insert fresh batteries, making sure they are aligned correctly. Test the back button again to see if it responds.

2. Re-pair your Roku remote

Open the battery compartment of your remote. Press and hold the pairing button for 5 seconds until the LED starts flashing. Wait for the Roku device to recognize and pair with the remote.

3. Restart your Roku device

Unplug your Roku device from the power source. Wait at least 10 seconds. Plug it back in and wait for it to reboot. Try using the back button again.

4. Use the Roku mobile app

Download the Roku mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Open the app and connect your phone to the same Wi-Fi network as your Roku device. Select your Roku device from the list in the app. Use the on-screen remote in the app to navigate and press the back button.

If the physical button is still unresponsive, the app can serve as a reliable alternative. For more fixes, follow this full guide on Roku remote not working.

Go to Settings > System > System update.

Select Check now to install pending updates. Updates can fix bugs that affect remote buttons.

If you run into issues during updates, see how to fix Roku error 004 or the common Roku error 006.

6. Reset your Roku remote

Remove the batteries from the remote. Disconnect the Roku device from power for 30 seconds. Reconnect the device and reinsert the batteries. Pair the remote again using the pairing button.

FAQs

Why is my Roku remote back button not working? The back button may stop working due to dead batteries, poor pairing, system glitches, or outdated software. Can software updates fix Roku remote issues? Yes. Updating your Roku system often resolves button glitches by installing the latest firmware and bug fixes. What if my Roku remote still doesn’t work? Try using the Roku mobile app as a backup remote. If the problem continues, consider replacing the remote or contacting Roku support.

When the Roku remote back button stops working, it usually comes down to pairing issues, dead batteries, or system glitches. Try the steps above to restore its functionality.

If the problem persists, consider replacing your remote or contacting Roku support.