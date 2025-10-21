Samsung Brings Perplexity AI to TVs, Launches First-Ever Perplexity TV App

Samsung has launched the world’s first Perplexity AI-powered TV app to bring generative AI to your living room. Dubbed the Perplexity TV App, the feature is now available on all 2025 Samsung TVs and will soon roll out to 2023 and 2024 models via an OS update later this year.

The launch extends Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, a platform introduced at IFA 2025 that merges advanced AI features into one intuitive interface for TVs and smart monitors. With the Perplexity integration, you can now ask complex questions, get instant, sourced answers, and explore recommendations, all directly from your Samsung TV screens.

As first announced by Samsung Electronics, the Perplexity TV App acts as a standalone AI agent. It lets you perform quick searches, plan trips, find entertainment suggestions, or even check filmographies. For instance, yoy can ask “Which movies were directed by the Russo Brothers?” Next, Perplexity AI will do its magic.

Perplexity AI, known for its real-time, credible answer engine, enhances the Vision AI experience by offering visually rich results instead of plain text. When you ask a question, responses appear as high-quality, glanceable cards, designed specifically for large-screen readability.

Image: Samsung

You can open the Perplexity TV App from the Apps tab or through the Vision AI Companion by pressing the AI Button. After accepting terms and enabling microphone access, you can start voice interactions instantly. For those who prefer typing, an on-screen or USB keyboard can also be used.

In the announcement post, Dan Glassman, Senior Director and Head of New Business Development at Samsung Electronics, notes, “This first-of-its-kind Perplexity AI-powered app broadens our Vision AI Platform offering for a more unique and personalized user experience.”

As part of the rollout, Samsung and Perplexity are offering a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription to all users. You can further scan the QR code displayed on the app to activate the bonus, unlocking advanced features and faster responses.