Sarah Bond Teases a “Very Premium” Next-Gen Xbox Console Experience

The future of Xbox could be a costly affair for gamers

If you’re an Xbox fan, you already know 2025 has been a turbulent year. From canceled titles to console price hikes and even a dev kit cost bump, Microsoft’s gaming division has faced no shortage of challenges. But recently, Xbox President, Sarah Bond, hinted at something big, and premium, for the platform’s future.

In a recent interview with Mashable on YouTube, Bond sat down to discuss the newly launched ROG Xbox Ally series, which Microsoft calls its first official Xbox handheld. While the discussion centered on the Ally, Bond also offered a rare glimpse into what lies ahead for Xbox hardware.

Bond described the upcoming console as a “very premium, very high-end curated experience.” That phrasing suggests Xbox is preparing to move further into the luxury tier of gaming hardware, leaving behind the affordability approach.

She also mentioned that some of the next-gen thinking is already visible in the Xbox Ally’s design. So, you can expect future Xbox hardware to come with deep Windows integrations, AI-powered features, and a more unified Xbox ecosystem.

While no technical details or launch timelines were shared, her comments hint that Microsoft’s next console might cater more to loyal fans than entry-level gamers.

In a related news, it has been reported that Microsoft is pushing the Xbox division to hit a massive 30% profit margin. This very decision appears to have contributed to games cancellations, job losses in Xbox division, and more.