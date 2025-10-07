Microsoft Denies Next-Gen Xbox Cancellation Rumors

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Denies Rumors About Canceling Next-Gen Xbox Console

Recent rumors have suggested that Microsoft might be buying Steam and halting the development of its next-generation Xbox console to focus on cloud gaming. However, the company has now officially denied those claims.

Microsoft Reaffirms Commitment to Future Xbox Consoles

In response to the speculation, Microsoft released an official statement:

“We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox.”

The company also confirmed that it remains focused on its long-term partnership with AMD to bring new hardware to gamers in the coming years.

Why the Rumors Started

These rumors likely gained traction after Microsoft’s recent Xbox Series X|S price increase and massive layoffs, which raised doubts about its commitment to hardware. The sudden Xbox Game Pass price hike only fueled further speculation that Microsoft could be moving away from traditional consoles.

Many credible sources have since confirmed that Microsoft is still dedicated to developing a next-generation console, making the community’s worries largely unfounded.

Apparently, the misunderstanding began when comments appeared on gaming forums suggesting that Xbox would focus on its established franchises while “new hardware is up in the air.” Fans misinterpreted this, leading to widespread rumors online.

Microsoft’s Focus on Hardware and AI

While Microsoft continues to expand into cloud and AI technologies, the company insists that its gaming hardware remains a core part of its strategy. Work on a next-gen Xbox is reportedly still underway, though no official timeline has been announced.

Community Reactions

Despite the clarification, some gamers remain skeptical. The growing focus on AI and service-based platforms like Game Pass has made fans question whether the company might eventually shift away from console manufacturing.

Still, many others believe Microsoft’s reassurances and are confident that the next Xbox will arrive in the near future.

What are your thoughts? Will we see a next-gen Xbox soon, or is the future all about the cloud? Share your opinion in the comments below.