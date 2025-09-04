Satya Nadella reveals 5 ChatGPT prompts powering his daily workflow

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed how he uses GPT-5 and Microsoft Copilot as part of his everyday leadership toolkit. In a pulse post on LinkedIn, Nadella described five AI-powered prompts that are reshaping the way he manages time, decisions, and strategy. He also claimed the tools are already boosting executive productivity.

“It’s been a few weeks since we brought GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot, and it’s quickly become part of my everyday workflow. It’s adding a new layer of intelligence spanning all my apps,” Nadella wrote on August 28.

The prompts Nadella shared show Copilot functioning like an executive assistant with near-limitless memory. One of his favorites reads: “Based on my prior interactions with [/person], give me 5 things likely top of mind for our next meeting.” This allows Copilot to scan past emails, chats, and meetings, then surface a list of priorities tailored for the upcoming conversation.

Another prompt highlights Copilot’s analytical skills: “Draft a project update based on emails, chats, and all meetings in [/series]: KPIs vs. targets, wins/losses, risks, competitive moves, plus likely tough questions and answers.” By combining scattered inputs, Copilot can build a project summary complete with key metrics, risks, and even potential questions from stakeholders.

Nadella also demonstrated how Copilot can evaluate progress: “Are we on track for the [Product] launch in November? Check eng progress, pilot program results, risks. Give me a probability.” Here, the tool delivers a probability-based assessment, combining engineering data and pilot results to guide launch decisions.

Time management is another focus Nadella mentioned in his post. “Review my calendar and email from the last month and create 5 to 7 buckets for projects I spend most time on, with % of time spent and short descriptions,” Nadella posted. The result is a breakdown of where his energy goes, often revealing gaps between strategic goals and actual time spent.

The final example shows Copilot’s role in meeting preparation: “Review [/select email] + prep me for the next meeting in [/series], based on past manager and team discussions.” By pulling context from earlier conversations, Copilot creates a tailored briefing to keep leaders ahead of the curve.

Nadella’s posts underline how Microsoft is positioning Copilot as more than a productivity tool. For executives, it becomes a lens into communication patterns, decision bottlenecks, and strategic priorities, all delivered through natural prompts.