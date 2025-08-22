Snipping Tool in Windows 11 Gets Window Mode Screen Recording With KB5064093 Beta Update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Another notable addition in Windows 11 Insider Beta build 26120.5761 (KB5064093) is a major upgrade to the Snipping Tool. The app now supports window mode screen recording, giving users more precise control over what they capture.

With this feature, you can record activity in a specific app window without having to crop or worry about other parts of the desktop appearing. Simply open Snipping Tool, toggle over to Record, then choose Recording area > Window mode. Once selected, the recording region locks to that app’s window size.

This approach ensures that recordings remain clean, focused, and professional-looking. It’s especially useful for tutorials, app demos, and productivity workflows where only one app matters.

Do note that if the window moves or gets covered during recording, the capture area won’t follow; it stays fixed to the chosen app frame.

The update is rolling out to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels, reinforcing Snipping Tool as a native alternative to third-party recording apps.

Not to forget, the same update in the Beta channel also adds a new battery icon to the lock screen of Windows 11. Additionally, the update also ability to seamlessly resume Android apps like Spotify on your PC.