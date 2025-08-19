SoftBank pours $2 billion into Intel to boost U.S. chip push

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

SoftBank is doubling down on semiconductors with a major move into Intel. The Japanese investment group has signed an agreement to acquire $2 billion worth of Intel stock at $23 per share, a deal that reflects both companies’ shared commitment to advanced technology and U.S. manufacturing growth.

Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank, described semiconductors as “the foundation of every industry,” noting Intel’s decades-long leadership in chip innovation.

For Son, this investment is about more than just capital; it’s about supporting the expansion of chipmaking capacity in the United States at a time when global demand is ever-growing.

Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, welcomed the partnership, highlighting his long relationship with Son and calling the investment a strong vote of confidence in Intel’s direction. The company has been under pressure to accelerate its turnaround and reclaim ground from rivals like TSMC and Samsung.

This deal comes as Intel plans to build cutting-edge fabs in the U.S. and expand its role in the supply chain that powers everything from AI to cloud computing. For SoftBank, the move is a natural extension of its focus on the AI revolution.

With AI models requiring massive compute power, demand for advanced semiconductors is expected to skyrocket. By backing Intel, SoftBank secures a stake in one of the few companies positioned to deliver large-scale chip manufacturing in America. Not to forget, the agreement is still subject to closing conditions