Sony Unveils 27” PS5 Desktop Gaming Monitor With DualSense Charging Hook

Launching next year in the US and Japan

Sony has teased its upcoming PlayStation 27” Gaming Monitor, designed specifically for desktop gaming with the PS5. One of the standout features of the new monitor includes a built-in DualSense charging hook. Sony says that it will help players to keep their DualSense or DualSense Edge controllers charged and ready.

According to Shuzo Kikuchi, VP of Product Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, the new 27″ desktop is for players who want the flexibility to enjoy PS5 games outside of the living room, whether at their desk, in personal spaces, or even remotely via PlayStation Portal.

The monitor features a Quad High Definition (2560×1440) IPS display and supports Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which automatically adjusts HDR settings when used with a PS5 or PS5 Pro console.

It also supports VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and refresh rates up to 120 Hz on PS5 and 240 Hz on compatible PC and Mac devices, ensuring smooth and seamless gameplay.

Image: Sony Image: Sony

For connectivity, the monitor offers two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, supporting 2560×1440 at up to 240Hz, VRR, and FRL. It also includes two USB-A and one USB-C port, which can be used with PlayStation Link adapters or other devices. Audio is handled via built-in stereo speakers or a 3.5mm audio output, and the monitor is compatible with select VESA mounting systems for flexible desk setups.

The 27” Gaming Monitor pairs well with PlayStation’s recently announced Pulse Elevate wireless speakers, which provide lifelike audio and seamless voice chat, creating a complete desktop gaming experience.

PlayStation plans to launch the monitor in 2026 in the U.S. and Japan. Pricing and availability details will be shared closer to the release.