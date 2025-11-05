Sora AI Video App Launches for Android in Select Markets

If you waited for OpenAI’s Sora app to debut on Android all this while, there’s some good news for you. After debuting first on iOS and quickly hitting 1 million downloads in the App Store, the Sora Video app is now available on Android via Google Play Store.

The news comes via OpenAI’s Sora X handle, where it noted that the app is first rolling out in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For those who don’t know, OpenAI built Sora around its second-generation text-to-video model. Worth noting that this makes it capable of generating realistic videos with sound, dialogue, and cinematic effects. You can further describe a scene, upload an image, or blend both to create short clips in a variety of styles.

Besides generating videos, Sora doubles up as a social platform, where you can remix others’ videos, follow creators, and even cast yourself and friends in AI-generated clips. That’s something similar to what you can do in TikTok.

OpenAI describes Sora’s technology as the “GPT-3.5 moment for video,” hinting at improved multimodal AI comparable to the language model breakthrough that made ChatGPT a global hit. While the web version of Sora (sora.com) remains in invite-only access, the Android app opens the door to masses who want to experiment with AI storytelling.