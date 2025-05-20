Sora is Coming to Microsoft Azure AI Foundry Next Week

Developers will be able to access text-to-video tools

Microsoft is finally bringing Sora, OpenAI’s powerful video generation model, to its Azure AI Foundry next week. Developers will get to try Sora inside a new “Video Playground” section, designed for experimenting with video creation tools.

The model lets you generate short videos using plain text prompts—something already available on Google Cloud with Veo and AWS’s Nova Reels. Until now, the Sora Microsoft Azure AI foundry ecosystem hasn’t supported any text-to-video models. That’s about to change.

Developers will be able to adjust resolution, aspect ratio, and video length before generating content inside the playground. They’ll also get access to Sora through the Azure OpenAI Service, making it easier to plug video generation into their apps.

Microsoft says WPP’s T&Pm team is already using Sora to visualize early ideas and scale creative production. Right now, Sora is only available to ChatGPT Premium users, not developers. It’s still not an open API, mostly due to GPU costs.

OpenAI launched Sora in December 2024, but access has stayed limited because of how resource-heavy video generation still is. Google and Amazon were quicker to launch developer-facing APIs, giving them an early edge in this growing AI segment.

Microsoft’s move finally levels the playing field, giving Azure developers the video generation tool they’ve been waiting for.