Ss_conn_service.exe: What is It & Should I Delete It?

First, check the file location of the service to ensure it is legit

What Is

Reading time icon 4 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Srishti Sisodia 

published on

What is ss_conn_service.exe
If you see ss_conn_service.exe in the Task Manager and are wondering where it came from and if it is safe for your computer, then this guide can help!

What is ss_conn_service.exe?

SS__conn_service.exe is a part of Samsung Kies software associated with Samsung devices. The software transfers and manages data between Samsung devices and computers.

Is ss_conn_service.exe safe?

Yes, ss_conn_service.exe is usually safe and is located in the official installation directory, which is C:\Program Files\Samsung\USB Drivers\27_ssconn\conn\ss_conn_service.exe

However, if the file is located somewhere else, like in C:\Windows\System32 or another directory like User folders, it could be malware or virus disguised as a legit process.

Should I remove ss_conn_service.exe?

 ✅Should keep it if:

  • You have a Samsung phone or tablet
  • You use it to manage your Samsung device data

Should remove it if:

  • You don’t own a Samsung device
  • The file is using excessive CPU, RAM, or disk resources.
  • It is not in the usual location

How can I check if ss_conn_service.exe is a virus?

1. Check its location

  1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc together to open Task Manager.
  2. Go to the Processes tab and look for ss_conn_service.exe.
  3. Once located, right-click it and select Open file location.Open file location - ss_conn_service.exe
  4. You will be navigated to the associated folder, make sure it is in the correct location.

2. Run a malware scan

  1. Press the Windows key, type security, and select Windows Security, then choose Open from the list of options.Windows Security open Windows key - ss_conn_service.exe
  2. Select Virus & threat protection.
  3. Click Scan options from the following screen.V& T Scan options - ss_conn_service.exe
  4. Under Scan options, select Custom scan, and click Scan now.Custom scan ss_conn_service.exe
  5. Go to the Programs folder, choose the folder that contains ss_conn_service.exe, and click Select Folder.Open folder
  6. You can also select Full scan, then click Scan now and wait for the results to scan your entire PC.Full scan - ss_conn_service.exe

After running the scan, you can review the results to check for any threats. If malware is found, you can either quarantine them or remove them. However, if there are no issues, ensure your system is up to date.

For additional security, you can use a reliable third-party antivirus tool to run a scan to ensure there are no potential threats.

How can I disable or remove ss_conn_service.exe?

1. End the process and delete the file

  1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc together to open Task Manager.
  2. Go to the Processes tab and look for ss_conn_service.exe.
  3. Once located, right-click it and select Open file location.Open file location - ss_conn_service.exe
  4. Go back to Task Manager, select the file, and click End task.End task
  5. Go to the folder you were navigated to, then select the file or the entire folder, and click the Delete icon.

2. Use Autoruns

  1. Click the Microsoft Autoruns link to download the Autoruns.
  2. Locate the downloaded file, locate Autoruns.exe, and double-click it.
  3. Select Extract all, then follow the on-screen prompts until a new folder is open containing unzip files.
  4. From the following folder, right-click the autorun.exe file and select Run as administrator from the context menu.
  5. Click Agree to accept the terms and agreements.
  6. Once AutoRuns is open, type ss_conn_service.exe in the Quick Filter box.Autoruns - ss_conn_service.exe
  7. All the entries related to the processes will be listed in a few minutes
  8. Select them and click the Delete icon.
  1. Press Windows + R to open the Run console.APPWIZ RUN COMMAND ss_conn_service.exe
  2. Type appwiz.cpl and click OK to open the Programs and Features window.
  3. Locate the app associated with ss_conn_service.exe and select it, then click Uninstall.Uninstall
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Once uninstalled, check the Program folder in the system drive to ensure the software is completely uninstalled.

In conclusion, ss_conn_service.exe is typically a safe file when it comes with legitimate software. However, if you don’t remember installing the app or don’t use it, you can uninstall the software and delete the file. You can also run an antivirus scan to ensure there are no threats.

If you have any questions about ss_conn_service.exe, feel free to mention them in the comments below.

Srishti Sisodia

Srishti Sisodia Shield

Windows Software Expert

Srishti Sisodia is an electronics engineer and writer with a passion for technology. She has extensive experience exploring the latest technological advancements and sharing her insights through informative blogs. Her diverse interests bring a unique perspective to her work, and she approaches everything with commitment, enthusiasm, and a willingness to learn. That's why she's part of Windows Report's Reviewers team, always willing to share the real-life experience with any software or hardware product. She's also specialized in Azure, cloud computing, and AI.

