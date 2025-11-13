All Steal a Brainrot Coin Shop Items
Steal a Brainrot features a Coin Shop where players spend their earned cash on various items that boost the gameplay. The shop sits in the center of the map and functions as a marketplace for purchasing gear that assists with stealing, defending, and general movement around the game world.
The Coin Shop stocks a wide selection of tools and equipment, each serving different purposes. Some items unlock immediately while others require you to reach specific milestones before they become available for purchase. In this article, we’ll explore all purchasable items from the Coin Shop, breaking down their prices, unlock requirements, and what they do.
All Coin Shop Items
The game currently features 40 total items, with 38 of them available for purchase at the Coin Shop. The remaining two items are obtained through different methods outside the shop.
The Coin Shop differs from the Robux Shop, where you can buy brainrots. The Coin Shop exclusively sells in-game gear using the cash you earn during gameplay, while the Robux Shop handles premium currency transactions. Here’s a complete list of all purchasable items:
|Item
|Price
|Use
|Rebirths Required
|Slap
|$500
|Slaps stealers
|0
|Speed Coil
|$750
|Fast running
|0
|Trap
|$1K
|Traps stealers
|0
|Iron Slap
|$2.5K
|Slaps stealers
|1
|Gravity Coil
|$3K
|Higher jump
|1
|Bee Launcher
|$10K
|Reverse stealers’ controls, change their FoV, and add visual effects to their screen.
|1
|Gold Slap
|$15K
|Slaps stealers
|2
|Coil Combo
|$20K
|Fast running and higher jump
|2
|Rage Table
|$25K
|Throw at stealers and release a scream
|2
|Diamond Slap
|$50K
|Slaps stealers
|3
|Grapple Hook
|$75K
|Cling and pull to solid things
|3
|Taser Gun
|$100K
|Shocks stealers
|3
|Emerald Slap
|$200K
|Slaps stealers
|4
|Invisibility Cloak
|$300K
|Turns you invisible
|4
|Boogie Bomb
|$500K
|Makes stealers dance
|4
|Ruby Slap
|$1M
|Slaps stealers
|5
|Medusa’s Head
|$5M
|Stones stealers
|5
|Dark Matter Slap
|$1.5M
|Slaps stealers
|6
|Web Slinger
|$2M
|Connects stealers in a lone and pushes them
|6
|Flame Slap
|$2.5M
|Slaps stealers
|7
|Quantum Cloner
|$3.5M
|Clone yourself and use this tool as a decoy
|7
|All-Seeing Sentry
|$5M
|Shoots stealers
|7
|Nuclear Slap
|$6M
|Slaps stealers
|8
|Rainbowrath Sword
|$10M
|Slaps stealers with a rainbow glitter
|8
|Galaxy Slap
|$15M
|Slaps stealers
|9
|Laser Cape
|$20M
|Shoot a laser from your eye
|9
|Glitched Slap
|$25M
|Slaps stealers
|10
|Body Swap Potion
|$50M
|Swap positions with players
|10
|Splatter Slap
|$75M
|Slaps stealers
|11
|Paintball Gun
|$100M
|Shoot paintball balls
|11
|Heart Balloon
|$150M
|Fly in slow motion
|12
|Magnet
|$200M
|You can pull friends to help them steal by moving faster.
|12
|Megaphone
|$250M
|activate a jumpscare sound that can scare away stealers
|13
|BeeHive
|–
|–
|13
|Gummy Bear
|$400M
|Slap stealers and transform them into a gummy bear
|14
|Subspace Mine
|$500M
|Explodes whoever steps on them
|14
|Heatseeker
|$700M
|Shoots a missile
|15
|Attack Doge
|$1B
|Defend yourself from enemies
|15
Most items unlock progressively as you accumulate rebirths, with prices ranging from $500 for basic tools to $1 billion for the Attack Doge. Focus on earning cash and completing rebirths to access the higher-tier items that offer more powerful abilities for both offensive and defensive gameplay.
Final Words
The Coin Shop offers 38 purchasable items that cater to different playstyles and strategies. Start with the affordable basic items and work your way up through rebirths to unlock more powerful gear. Planning your purchases based on your preferred gameplay approach will help you progress efficiently and dominate matches.
