All Steal a Brainrot Coin Shop Items

Vasile Rebrisorean Shield
steal a brainrot coin shop
Steal a Brainrot features a Coin Shop where players spend their earned cash on various items that boost the gameplay. The shop sits in the center of the map and functions as a marketplace for purchasing gear that assists with stealing, defending, and general movement around the game world.

The Coin Shop stocks a wide selection of tools and equipment, each serving different purposes. Some items unlock immediately while others require you to reach specific milestones before they become available for purchase. In this article, we’ll explore all purchasable items from the Coin Shop, breaking down their prices, unlock requirements, and what they do.

All Coin Shop Items

The game currently features 40 total items, with 38 of them available for purchase at the Coin Shop. The remaining two items are obtained through different methods outside the shop.

The Coin Shop differs from the Robux Shop, where you can buy brainrots. The Coin Shop exclusively sells in-game gear using the cash you earn during gameplay, while the Robux Shop handles premium currency transactions. Here’s a complete list of all purchasable items:

ItemPriceUseRebirths Required
Slap$500Slaps stealers0
Speed Coil$750Fast running0
Trap$1KTraps stealers0
Iron Slap$2.5KSlaps stealers1
Gravity Coil$3KHigher jump1
Bee Launcher$10KReverse stealers’ controls, change their FoV, and add visual effects to their screen.1
Gold Slap$15KSlaps stealers2
Coil Combo$20KFast running and higher jump2
Rage Table$25KThrow at stealers and release a scream2
Diamond Slap$50KSlaps stealers3
Grapple Hook$75KCling and pull to solid things3
Taser Gun$100KShocks stealers3
Emerald Slap$200KSlaps stealers4
Invisibility Cloak$300KTurns you invisible 4
Boogie Bomb$500KMakes stealers dance4
Ruby Slap$1MSlaps stealers5
Medusa’s Head$5MStones stealers5
Dark Matter Slap$1.5MSlaps stealers6
Web Slinger$2MConnects stealers in a lone and pushes them6
Flame Slap$2.5MSlaps stealers7
Quantum Cloner$3.5MClone yourself and use this tool as a decoy7
All-Seeing Sentry$5MShoots stealers7
Nuclear Slap$6MSlaps stealers8
Rainbowrath Sword$10MSlaps stealers with a rainbow glitter8
Galaxy Slap$15MSlaps stealers9
Laser Cape$20MShoot a laser from your eye9
Glitched Slap$25MSlaps stealers10
Body Swap Potion$50MSwap positions with players10
Splatter Slap$75MSlaps stealers11
Paintball Gun$100MShoot paintball balls11
Heart Balloon$150MFly in slow motion12
Magnet$200MYou can pull friends to help them steal by moving faster.12
Megaphone$250Mactivate a jumpscare sound that can scare away stealers13
BeeHive13
Gummy Bear$400MSlap stealers and transform them into a gummy bear14
Subspace Mine$500MExplodes whoever steps on them14
Heatseeker$700MShoots a missile15
Attack Doge$1BDefend yourself from enemies15

Most items unlock progressively as you accumulate rebirths, with prices ranging from $500 for basic tools to $1 billion for the Attack Doge. Focus on earning cash and completing rebirths to access the higher-tier items that offer more powerful abilities for both offensive and defensive gameplay.

Final Words

The Coin Shop offers 38 purchasable items that cater to different playstyles and strategies. Start with the affordable basic items and work your way up through rebirths to unlock more powerful gear. Planning your purchases based on your preferred gameplay approach will help you progress efficiently and dominate matches.

