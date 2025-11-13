All Steal a Brainrot Coin Shop Items

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Steal a Brainrot features a Coin Shop where players spend their earned cash on various items that boost the gameplay. The shop sits in the center of the map and functions as a marketplace for purchasing gear that assists with stealing, defending, and general movement around the game world.

The Coin Shop stocks a wide selection of tools and equipment, each serving different purposes. Some items unlock immediately while others require you to reach specific milestones before they become available for purchase. In this article, we’ll explore all purchasable items from the Coin Shop, breaking down their prices, unlock requirements, and what they do.

All Coin Shop Items

The game currently features 40 total items, with 38 of them available for purchase at the Coin Shop. The remaining two items are obtained through different methods outside the shop.

The Coin Shop differs from the Robux Shop, where you can buy brainrots. The Coin Shop exclusively sells in-game gear using the cash you earn during gameplay, while the Robux Shop handles premium currency transactions. Here’s a complete list of all purchasable items:

Item Price Use Rebirths Required Slap $500 Slaps stealers 0 Speed Coil $750 Fast running 0 Trap $1K Traps stealers 0 Iron Slap $2.5K Slaps stealers 1 Gravity Coil $3K Higher jump 1 Bee Launcher $10K Reverse stealers’ controls, change their FoV, and add visual effects to their screen. 1 Gold Slap $15K Slaps stealers 2 Coil Combo $20K Fast running and higher jump 2 Rage Table $25K Throw at stealers and release a scream 2 Diamond Slap $50K Slaps stealers 3 Grapple Hook $75K Cling and pull to solid things 3 Taser Gun $100K Shocks stealers 3 Emerald Slap $200K Slaps stealers 4 Invisibility Cloak $300K Turns you invisible 4 Boogie Bomb $500K Makes stealers dance 4 Ruby Slap $1M Slaps stealers 5 Medusa’s Head $5M Stones stealers 5 Dark Matter Slap $1.5M Slaps stealers 6 Web Slinger $2M Connects stealers in a lone and pushes them 6 Flame Slap $2.5M Slaps stealers 7 Quantum Cloner $3.5M Clone yourself and use this tool as a decoy 7 All-Seeing Sentry $5M Shoots stealers 7 Nuclear Slap $6M Slaps stealers 8 Rainbowrath Sword $10M Slaps stealers with a rainbow glitter 8 Galaxy Slap $15M Slaps stealers 9 Laser Cape $20M Shoot a laser from your eye 9 Glitched Slap $25M Slaps stealers 10 Body Swap Potion $50M Swap positions with players 10 Splatter Slap $75M Slaps stealers 11 Paintball Gun $100M Shoot paintball balls 11 Heart Balloon $150M Fly in slow motion 12 Magnet $200M You can pull friends to help them steal by moving faster. 12 Megaphone $250M activate a jumpscare sound that can scare away stealers 13 BeeHive – – 13 Gummy Bear $400M Slap stealers and transform them into a gummy bear 14 Subspace Mine $500M Explodes whoever steps on them 14 Heatseeker $700M Shoots a missile 15 Attack Doge $1B Defend yourself from enemies 15

Most items unlock progressively as you accumulate rebirths, with prices ranging from $500 for basic tools to $1 billion for the Attack Doge. Focus on earning cash and completing rebirths to access the higher-tier items that offer more powerful abilities for both offensive and defensive gameplay.

Final Words

The Coin Shop offers 38 purchasable items that cater to different playstyles and strategies. Start with the affordable basic items and work your way up through rebirths to unlock more powerful gear. Planning your purchases based on your preferred gameplay approach will help you progress efficiently and dominate matches.