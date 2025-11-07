Steam Store Pages Just Become Wider and More Cleaner

Valve just rolled out a fresh Steam update that makes store pages wider and easier on the eyes. After spending months in beta, the redesigned layout is now live for everyone. Now, you’ll see expanded pages from 940 to 1200 pixels wide.

Image: Valve

If you were already using the Steam client beta, you’ve likely been experiencing these improvements since August. But for everyone else, this update offers an immersive browsing experience, something which users on larger svreen would cherish.

Per the announcement, the biggest visual update appears on game store pages. You can now see a revamped trailer and screenshot carousel. Additionally, you can toggle between three modes: default, theater, and full-screen. To top it up, images are now displayed in higher-resolution.

Image: Valve

Valve has done a few things that will help overhaul the “About the Game” section. The company notes that new tools and options are now available for developers to use and explaintheir games and respective features in a better way. For users, it means seeing better formatting, high-quality images, and more.

Image: Valve

Speaking of changes regarding background imagery, Valve mentions, “You might also notice some subtle updates to the backgrounds of game store pages, allowing a little more of the color and texture of the game artwork to come through and give the store page a little more personality from the game.”

Image: Valve

Besides game pages, the Steam Store as a whole is getting wider treatment. Search results now feature slightly taller rows with bigger artwork. Bundle pages, tag hubs like Supernatural, and recommendation pages such as Popular Among Friends and Interactive Recommender all received similar spacing updates for a more unified feel. Moreover, Steam Charts and the News Hub now share consistent platform colors and sizing.

While it may seem like a relatively small change on paper, it’ll surely make browsing feel smoother.