Manage Stored User Names and Passwords on Windows 11

Managing stored user names and passwords in Windows 11 keeps your accounts secure and helps you log in faster. This guide explains how to view, edit, and organize saved credentials in Windows and Microsoft Edge.

How to Manage Stored User Names and Passwords in Windows 11?

Access Stored Passwords in Windows 11

You can easily find and manage your saved credentials through the built-in Credential Manager.

Press Windows + S and type Credential Manager. Select Credential Manager from the search results.

Choose Web Credentials to view saved website logins or Windows Credentials for app and network logins.

Expand any entry to view or adjust its details.

For a more detailed breakdown, check this guide on how to view saved passwords in Windows 11.

Edit or Remove Saved Credentials

Keeping only valid credentials helps prevent login issues and enhances security.

Open Credential Manager again. Select Web Credentials or Windows Credentials. Click the arrow next to the credential you want to change. Choose Remove to delete or Edit to update it.

Confirm changes when prompted.

Learn more about how to add, remove, or edit Credential Manager files.

Use the Password Manager in Microsoft Edge

If you browse with Microsoft Edge, you can manage passwords directly within the browser settings.

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three-dot menu and select Settings. Choose Profiles, then click Passwords. Toggle Offer to save passwords and Sign in automatically as preferred. Review, edit, or delete saved passwords as needed.

Sync Passwords Across Devices

Syncing credentials through your Microsoft account helps you access saved passwords from any device.

Open Settings using Windows + I. Go to Accounts > Windows backup. Under Remember my preferences, enable Passwords. Sign in with your Microsoft account to activate syncing.

View Stored Passwords (Optional)

You can reveal a saved password if you need to sign in on another device.

Open Credential Manager. Go to Web Credentials. Expand a site entry and click Show next to the password.

Enter your Windows password or PIN to display it.

Tip: Only view passwords on trusted devices to prevent unauthorized access.

For older systems, learn how to view saved passwords in Windows 10.

FAQs

How do I stop Windows from saving passwords automatically? Open Settings > Privacy & security > Sign-in info, then turn off password-saving options. Is it safe to store passwords in Windows 11? Yes, as long as you protect your device with a strong PIN or Windows Hello and keep encryption enabled. Can I export saved passwords from Windows 11? You can export passwords from browsers like Edge or Chrome, but not directly from the Windows Credential Manager. What is the best way to organize multiple saved logins? Use a dedicated password manager for secure organization and easy access, and keep entries labeled clearly.

Conclusion

Managing your stored user names and passwords in Windows 11 ensures convenience and safety. Regularly update or remove unused credentials, enable syncing for consistency across devices, and consider a password manager for better control over your digital security.