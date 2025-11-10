Surveys Agent is Now Generally Available in Microsoft 365 Copilot

Microsoft has announced general availability to all Microsoft 365 Copilot commercial users worldwide. The decision came after months of testing the faature via the Frontier preview program. For those unaware, Surveys Agent will streamline often-tedious survey process into a simple, chat-like experience.

If you plan to use, simply ask Copilot to draft a survey in Microsoft Forms, improve questions for better clarity, plan rollout timelines, or send reminders. What’s intersting is that you can do all of that within single interface.

Image: Microsoft

Not to forget, the Survey Agent agent also monitors responses and can export results directly to Excel for deeper analysis. Microsoft, in the announcement blog post, says the goal is to eliminate the hassle of managing multiple apps and workflows.

Image: Microsoft

With th general availability, Surveys Agent gets smarter and more connected. Users can now ground the assistant to existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files, or even link older Microsoft Forms surveys. Microsoft has also added an interactive tutorial prompt to guide first-time users through all of its capabilities..

All that said, Surveys Agent now joins a growing list of dedicated Copilot agents designed to streamline specific workflows. If yu’re willing to use the agent, you can find it under the “Built by Microsoft” section in the Agent Store. Moreover, you can also pin it to the Copilot sidebar for immediate access.