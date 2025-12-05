The God Slayer Release Date, Platforms And Story Explained

First announced in 2023, The God Slayer went quiet for a long time as Pathea Games stopped sharing updates. After months of silence, the studio finally revealed new information and gave fans a fresh look at the project.

What is The God Slayer?

The God Slayer is an open world RPG set in a world inspired by Eastern culture and powered by steampunk technology. You play as Cheng, an Elemancer who must defeat powerful Celestials. Cheng uses elemental abilities that feel similar to the bending powers from The Last Airbender, and the first gameplay trailer shows these abilities along with the overall world design.

What platforms will The God Slayer release on?

Pathea plans to release The God Slayer on all major gaming systems. The confirmed platforms include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam. The studio has not mentioned a Nintendo Switch version, so for now the game does not appear to target handheld players.

Pathea Games has not shared a release date for The God Slayer. While excitement grows, current information suggests that the game will not arrive in 2026. Fans should watch for future developer updates as the project moves forward.

If you follow new releases closely, you can also check out the latest Xbox lineup, since 15 new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass and may interest you while you wait for The God Slayer.