The Latest Firefox Update Adds A New Backup Tool for Windows 10 Users

Firefox’s new version 146 is now rolling out with improvements that will make it more useful. Mozilla is focusing on stability and fixes that users have been asking for. The update is available now via built-in updates, with downloads starting from Mozilla’s servers.

First of all, Windows 10 users finally get a proper backup tool. It’s more than bookmarks; it backs up passwords, history, and other browsing data daily. The data can be encrypted with a password, allowing users to restore everything instantly on a new device. The same feature will be available to other platforms later down the line.

Mac users see a different but equally useful improvement. WebGPU, WebGL, and WebRender now run in a dedicated GPU process. If a graphics component crashes, Firefox won’t go down with it. The browser quietly restarts the process, letting you continue browsing without losing tabs or sessions.

As far as Linux users are concerned, Mozilla has improved Fractional scaling on Wayland with the latest version, making Firefox render smoothly on high-resolution displays. Across all platforms, Firefox Labs is now open to all users, bringing experimental features outside of telemetry participation. The search bar also gets faster results, showing them in real time without loading a separate page.

Mozilla also removed support for Direct2D on Windows. Users still relying on it need to stick with the ESR channel, but for most, this change will go unnoticed.

You can check the Firefox version 146.0 release notes here. So, have you installed Firefox 146 yet? How does it feel on your system so far?

via: Neowin