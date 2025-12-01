Firefox works on backup feature to help Windows 10 users move to Windows 11 following end of support

Firefox backup feature for Windows 10 and Windows 11 migration: what we know

Firefox is testing a backup feature for Windows 10 users who move to Windows 11 now that support for Windows 10 has ended. It appears designed to protect browser data during the transition, a point when many users reconsider their browser choice.

On Windows 10 systems, Firefox may show a card on the about:welcome page after an update. The card reads:

“Upgrading to Windows 11? Let’s back up your Firefox data. Protect your passwords, bookmarks and more in 1–2 minutes.”

It shows two options:

“Sync with Firefox” (marked Recommended)

“Back up to PC”

Firefox shows a prompt to back up data before moving to Windows 11. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Sync uses a Firefox account. Back up to PC stores data locally and does not require sign-in.

Backup Process in Firefox on Windows 10

After selecting Back up to PC, Firefox shows two options:

Easy setup: includes bookmarks, history and settings. Passwords and payment data are not included and the backup is not encrypted.

All data: includes passwords and payment details. Encryption is required.

Firefox shows two options: Easy setup without encryption or All data with password protection. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

If the user selects “All data”, Firefox asks them to set a password to encrypt the backup file. The password must contain at least eight characters.

If the user selects “Easy setup”, encryption is not required and Firefox continues to the storage selection screen.

Firefox asks the user to set an encryption password (minimum eight characters).

It then asks the user where to save the file. Firefox recommends “OneDrive” and notes it can help transfer data to a new device. Users may instead choose folders, external drives or other storage locations.

OneDrive shown as the suggested location when saving the backup file.

Firefox then displays a confirmation screen stating the backup is scheduled and runs once per day. It also lists what is included. If Easy setup was selected, the screen clarifies that passwords and payment data are excluded. If All data was selected, the screen confirms encryption and password protection.

Clicking “Settings” takes the user to about:preferences#sync.

Bugzilla report refers to a dedicated backup option within Sync settings. It did not appear during testing. At this stage, clicking “Settings” from the confirmation screen opened “about:preferences#sync”, but no separate backup controls were visible.

According to the bug, Mozilla intends to let users view backup history, run backups manually, restore data from stored files and adjust what is included. The backup is expected to save to a folder named “Restore Firefox” in OneDrive.

How restore works on Windows 11

When Firefox opens on a Windows 11 device or after installation, the “about:welcome” screen looks for available backup files. Users select the file and enter the encryption password. Firefox restores bookmarks, history, extensions and preferences.

Firefox confirms restoration of backup data during setup after migration

Users often switch browsers during device setup. Firefox Backup attempts to prevent that by letting users move bookmarks, history and settings to a new computer during transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11. I observed this during testing and traced it using Mozilla’s Bugzilla record titled “Firefox Backup”.

Mozilla notes that users may lose access to local data during migration, which can lead to churn. The option supports both local storage and cloud paths such as OneDrive and avoids manual profile copy steps.

Mozilla also added a launcher to Firefox that can reinstall the browser if it is removed during a Windows 11 upgrade. Google Chrome depends on cloud sync and Edge on Windows File History, while Firefox offers a method within the browser. No launch timeline has been confirmed for Firefox backup feature for Windows 10.

Firefox users who upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 can share their experience in the comments.