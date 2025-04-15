The latest KB5055612 for Windows 10 22H2 brings huge stability to the OS

The patch is now available to Windows 10 Insiders.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has released Windows 10 Build 19045.5794 to the Release Preview Channel, bringing key improvements and security updates for users running Windows 10, version 22H2. This update, KB5055612, focuses on refining system stability and addressing security vulnerabilities.

A case-sensitive issue in GPU paravirtualization within Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) has been resolved, ensuring better compatibility.

Updates to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist have been implemented. They block drivers with known security vulnerabilities that have been exploited in Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

The Redmond-based tech giant released KB5055612’s full notes here.

In other news, Microsoft also released a patch with new features for Windows 11 23H2.