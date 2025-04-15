The new KB5055615 for Windows 11 Beta Channel brings huge improvements for the 23H2 version

The patch is now available to download.

by Flavius Floare 

KB5055615

Microsoft has unveiled Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.5235, bringing new improvements and fixes for Beta Channel users. This update, KB5055615, is available for Windows Insiders running Windows 11, version 23H2.

The latest build introduces several refinements, including a darker border that enhances the Visibility of keyboard focus in the Open and Save dialog navigation buttons.

The small patch also fixes an issue that caused Settings to hang when adjusting sign-in requirements.

With KB5055615, Microsoft also acknowledges known issues with the new grid and category views, including a flashing context menu when right-clicking on apps.

However, despite being small, the patch brings some important updates to Windows 11, so users are advised to install it.

You can read its full release notes here.

More about the topics: Windows 11, Windows Update

Flavius Floare

