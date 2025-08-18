These 5 Games Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass Late In August

Players have until 31st of August to enjoy the listed games below

Microsoft has confirmed the next batch of games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of August 2025, and the lineup includes some heavy hitters. A total of five titles will exit the service on August 31, giving subscribers just a couple of weeks to wrap things up before they disappear.

The biggest name on the list is Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, which leaves just weeks before the launch of Borderlands 4 in September. For players hoping to catch up on the story, now’s the time. With an estimated 60–80 hours needed to complete, it’s a hefty challenge to finish before the removal date.

Also leaving is Sea of Stars, a critically praised RPG that takes roughly 40–50 hours to beat. Its departure will be disappointing for fans who haven’t yet dived into one of the service’s most beloved role-playing games.

Children’s titles are part of the exit too. Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay offers a quick playthrough at just a few hours, making it one of the easier completions before it vanishes. On the other hand, Ben 10: Power Trip demands more effort, with around 15–20 hours required and a far lower achievement completion rate.

Finally, This War of Mine: Final Cut rounds out the list. Known for its difficulty and emotional storytelling, it will take players upwards of 50 hours to fully complete with DLC.

Players interested in any of the above have until August 31 to download and play before the games are removed.