This New Windows Concept Teases What the OS Could Look Like in 2026

The concept hints at the OS that's more fluid and adaptive

A few days back, Windows President Pavan Davuluri shared a tweet hinting that Windows is evolving into an “agentic OS.” That tweet wasn’t received well by users already frustrated with Microsoft’s move to push AI into almost every feature and product these days.

Now, if you’re left wondering what the future of Windows might look like, one Windows fan may have just visualized it. Following Pavan’s recent statement, a prolific concept designer who goes by the name AR4789 on YouTube has unveiled Windows 26.

The video shows how Microsoft’s operating system could evolve in 2026 and beyond. The Windows 26 concept skips the traditional setup screen and goes straight to an active desktop experience. As seen in the video below, you can spot features like floating widgets, an AI-powered search bar, and smarter Copilot integration.

There’s also auto dark mode and expanded customization options that make the OS look more fluid and adaptive — something Microsoft is clearly aiming for in the AI era.

Many users said this kind of AI-assisted yet distraction-free experience is something they would actually welcome, rather than what Microsoft has been doing with its AI-heavy updates.

While Microsoft hasn’t announced Windows 12 or any successor to Windows 11, the concept video of Windows 26 has fans imagining what might come next.

via: Beta News