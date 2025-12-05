This Simple Trick Makes File Explorer Launch Faster Without Pre-Loading

Just change default launch location of File Explorer from "Home" to "This PC"

Last month, Microsoft announced a new File Explorer pre-loading feature, which, when enabled, helps File Explorer launch much faster. As we mentioned in our previous report, the idea behind this feature is to load key components in advance so the app feels snappier when you open it.

But reports from earlier this month hinted that the promise of faster launch times still falls short. You can read more about it here in our coverage. If you are still frustrated by the slow launch time of File Explorer, you’d be surprised to know that a simple trick can fix the issue.

According to testing performed by YouTube channel kli0bit, changing the default launch location of File Explorer from “Home” to “This PC” dramatically speeds up the app, often matching the performance of Microsoft’s resource-heavy pre-loading feature.

By default, Windows 11 opens File Explorer to “Home,” which delays content loading time. Switching to “This PC” in the options menu, found under the three-dot menu, removes that problem without consuming extra resources.

You should try this method once to see if it works. Don’t forget to drop your comments below.