KB5070307 Updates File Explorer's Context Menu & Allows Uninstalling Store Apps From Library Page

Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 (KB5070307) to Dev and Beta channels with multiple changes in the right-click context menu and File Explorer’s performance improvements. The update reorganizes actions for a cleaner layout, making commonly used options easier to find.

Actions like Compress to ZIP, Copy as Path, Set as Desktop Background, and Rotate have been grouped into a new Manage file flyout. Cloud-related options, including Always Keep on this Device and Free Up Space, are now organized under their respective cloud provider menus, with Send to My Phone placed nearby.

Additionslly, Open Folder Location has also been repositioned next to Open and Open with for quicker access. Microsoft notes the name “Manage file” may change in future Insider updates.

Moving on, this update also introduces background preloading for File Explorer, which reduces launch times. You can always disable this feature by going to Folder Options > View by unchecking Enable window preloading for faster launch times.

Image: Microsoft

Besides, improvements to File Explorer, the company has also expanded cross-device app resume to more Android devices and apps. Not to forget, Xbox Full Screen Experience is now rolling out to more Windows 11 devices, along with point-in-time restore and more.

Last but not least, Microsoft has added support for uninstalling Store-managed apps from the Store’s library page. You can find an installed app in your library, click the three-dot menu, and click uninstall. Microsoft says that Windows Insiders across all channels running Microsoft Store version 22510.1401.x.x and higher will see this improvement.