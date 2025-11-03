This Week on Xbox (Nov 3 to 7): 1000xRESIST, Football Manager 26 & More

Xbox players are in for a busy week. Microsoft has announced number of games dropping to Xbox starting today (November 3) through November 7. From management simulators to narrative adventures, and indie surprises, there’s something for everbody on this lineup.

First up, you’ve 1000xRESIST, which is a narrative-driven sci-fi game launching day one on Xbox Series X|S and PC Game Pass. It’s available today, get it here. Joining it are Football Manager 26 and Whiskerwood (Game Preview), both debuting on Xbox tomorrow (November 4th).

If you prefer simulators, Farming Simulator 25 is landing in multiple editions, including the Year 1 Bundle ($89.99) and Highlands Fishing Edition ($59.99) tomorrow. You can grab both with early launch discounts for preorders. For a different kind of management experience, Football Manager 26 Console Edition goes live the same day with a preorder discount at $53.99.

This week creative indies like Boxes: Lost Fragments, Kentum, and ION Shift also make their way to the store. Each offers launch discounts and supports Xbox Series X|S optimizations. Fans can also look forward to Anima: Gate of Memories I & II Remaster, which lands on November 7 for $29.99.

If you are looking for all the titles dropping on Xbox this week, check the full list here. So, which tite are you most excited for? Don’t forget to comment below.