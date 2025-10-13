This Week on Xbox (October 13-17): NASCAR 25, Keeper, BALL x PIT & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced a fresh lineup of games joining Xbox this week, from October 13 to 17. From high-speed racing to heartwarming adventures and creative indie hits, there’s something for everyone to look forward to. Let’s take a quick look at the highlights and release dates.

First, NASCAR 25 races onto Xbox on October 14, bringing the most realistic racing experience yet. Tuned by real NASCAR drivers and teams, the game features detailed tracks, lifelike visuals, and modes ranging from Quick Race to full Championship and Career options. You can climb from ARCA Menards to the NASCAR Cup Series, earning your way to the top.

Next up, you’ve Keeper, which is launching on October 17. Double Fine Productions offers a surreal, wordless journey through a mysterious world in this game. You play as a lighthouse keeper brought to life, joined by a spirited seabird as you explore an island full of secrets and visual storytelling that speaks volumes without dialogue.

On October 16, Ember Knights: Heroes of the Nexus Edition lands on Xbox with its fast-paced rogue-lite gameplay. Play solo or with up to four players as you hack and slash through corrupted worlds, battling powerful bosses and restoring energy to the Ember Tree.

Fans of darker storytelling can dive into Decision: Red Daze on October 14, a survival action game set in a devastated world plagued by infection. If you’re looking for something festive, The Elf on the Shelf: Christmas Heroes launches on October 16, bringing cheerful platforming and a dose of holiday spirit.

Rounding out the week are titles like Ball x Pit, a fast-paced roguelite dropping on October 15, and Kaku – Ancient Seal, an open-world action adventure launching on October 16. Microsoft has added even more games, you can always chek the official announced we linked at the top of this news article.