Ubisoft Confirms Assassin’s Creed Shadows Hits 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch 2 With DLSS

Ubisoft has shared how Assassin’s Creed Shadows achieved a stable 30 FPS on the Nintendo Switch 2. For those unaware, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be launched on December 2. The update from the studio comes after reports that Ubisoft cancelled a planned Shadows DLC that was expected to match the scale of the recent Claws of Awaji expansion.

In a recent blog post, Ubisoft detailed the work behind porting Shadows for the Switch 2. One of the developers who worked on the project described the effort as one of the most challenging tasks of his career. According to Bruno (one of the developers), the team had to rethink several core systems to ensure that the Switch 2 version preserved the original visual quality while offering the expected performance.

Ubisoft stated that many of the simulation systems used on PC and consoles are also present on the Switch 2 build, but significant adjustments were required to account for the ARM architecture and limited resources. The studio apparently achieved the frame rate on Nintendo Switch 2 by downscaling simulation data to ease GPU load.

The company further mentioned that it “opted to use our solid baked Global Illumination system (which we also use for low-spec PC setups and Xbox Series S versions), mainly for RAM memory reasons. This approach lets us preserve the overall experience as much as possible.”

The team also reworked LOD (Level Of Detail) rules, draw distance, texture behavior, and asset streaming to maintain visual consistency across both handheld and docked modes. Ubisoft released preview footage showing the expected image quality, but notes that it doesn’t match high-end PC settings. Notably, the port maintains the visual identity of Shadows on the more restricted platform.

Some details, such as native rendering resolution and specific DLSS modes, aren’t revealed as of now. We expect Ubisoft to detail those technical specifications only once the game becomes available. Not to forget, the Switch 2 version will include full cross-progression and all major features of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The only content not available at launch is the Claws of Awaji expansion.