UK’s Nscale to Supply Microsoft with 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in Massive $14 Billion Deal

In a major infrastructure agreement, British AI and data center firm Nscale has committed to supplying approximately 200,000 NVIDIA AI chips to Microsoft. Per the report, those will be deployed across data centers in Europe and the U.S.

While financial terms were not disclosed, the Financial Times estimates the value could reach $14 billion, based on similar high-scale GPU contracts. The chips will arrive via Nscale’s facilities in Texas and Portugal, with rollouts expected to begin in 2026.

This deal builds on Nscale’s existing agreements with Microsoft. Earlier, the two firms had partnered in a $6.2 billion contract to deliver 52,000 NVIDIA GPUs from a hyperscale campus in Narvik, Norway, under a joint venture with Aker.

Nscale’s recent success isn’t limited to this deal. In September 2025, the company raised $1.1 billion in a funding round led by Aker, with additional backing from NVIDIA, Dell, Nokia, and others, positioning it as a frontrunner in Europe’s AI infrastructure ecosystem.

By scaling its infrastructure footprint and delivering tens of thousands of high-end GPUs, Nscale aims to support Microsoft’s growing AI and cloud ambitions.