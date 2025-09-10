Visual Studio 2026 for Insiders Is Here With AI, Improved Speed & Fresh Design

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft yesterday launched Visual Studio 2026 Insiders. With this launch, the company is giving its flahship IDE one of the biggest update yet.

As noted in the announcement post, the latest release heavily incorporates AI into the developer workflow. Besides, you are in for improved performance across large codebases, and a modern design built with Fluent UI.

The company is also replacing the long-running Preview Channel with an Insiders Channel, allowing developers an early access to upcoming features.

As mentioned earlier, AI is an integral part of Visual Studio 2026. Microsoft says it is no longer an add-on feature but integrated directly into the coding experience. You can expect context-aware assistance when navigating new codebases, auto-adapted snippets, and test suggestions based on repository patterns.

On top of that, you’re in for intelligent guidance during performance troubleshooting. Microsoft further notes that the latest update enhances code reviews. In other words, it offers corrections, security, and performance insights before pull requests are opened.

According to Microsoft, Visual Studio 2026 delivers noticeable improvements in solution load times, navigation, builds, and debugging. The improved speed also applies to both x64 and Arm64 systems, making larger projects feel lighter.

Besides, it enables developers to switch branches and run builds without breaking flow. Microsoft confirms that early testers have described the new version as “blazing fast.”

Not to forget, the IDE also introduces a cleaner visual design with updated iconography, improved spacing, and a lighter layout. Built on Fluent UI, Visual Studio 2026 ships with 11 new tinted themes and a more accessible extension manager. Thanks tl the new design, it’s more customizable and offers distraction-free workflow environment.

Image: Microsoft

If you’re a developer in the Insiders channels, Visual Studio 2026 is available to use. You can download it from here, with release notes detailed here. Microsoft further confirmed that it will ship monthly updates to the Insiders build, bringing continuous improvements in AI, performance, and design.