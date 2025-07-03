Vivaldi 7.5 launches with colored tab stacks and sharper privacy tools

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Vivaldi has dropped version 7.5 of its desktop browser. While it’s not the biggest update, the changes are useful for the regular users. This version focuses on usability, privacy, and thoughtful customization, things that Vivaldi fans appreciate.

At the top of the list is support for colored Tab Stacks, a highly-requested feature. You’ve always been able to group tabs into stacks, but now you can assign distinct colors and names to them.

Vivaldi 7.5 tab stack color
Image: Vivaldi

You can now right-click on any stack, select “Edit Stack,” and personalize it to match your workflow or visual style. The tab context menu also got a redesign. It’s now cleaner and easier to navigate, with a better-organized layout that makes common tab actions more accessible.

Vivaldi 7.5 new tab menu
Image: Vivaldi

Vivaldi 7.5 is also privacy-focused. You can now define custom DNS providers with DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) support. This is a significant step toward more secure and private browsing without needing external tools.

Vivaldi 7.5 also includes a batch of under-the-hood tweaks:

  • Address bar: Fixes for focus and dropdown behaviors
  • Ad blocker: Now supports advanced rules like badfilter, strict3p, and strict1p
  • Bookmarks/Notes: Smoother drag-and-drop with improved visuals
  • Mail/Calendar: Better threading and smarter invite handling
  • Quick Commands: Now shows synced tabs and handles errors more gracefully
  • Settings: UI refinements, including workspace visibility and DNS inputs

Whether it’s sharper design or deeper control, version 7.5 (download) continues Vivaldi’s push to give users more say in how their browser behaves.

