Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition Launches on PC

Classic RTS gets modern enhancements

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Relic Entertainment has officially released Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition for PC. The game is now available on both Steam and GOG at $29.99 USD.

Players who already own the Anniversary Edition of the original game can take advantage of a 30% Veteran’s Discount. Additionally, all players will receive a 10% launch discount for the next two weeks.

This Definitive Edition revives the genre-defining real-time strategy title with performance upgrades tailored for today’s systems. It combines the original Dawn of War with all its expansions, including Winter Assault, Dark Crusade, and Soulstorm, ensuring fans get the complete experience in one package.

Key Enhancements for Modern Systems

Relic has packed the re-release with upgrades that preserve the game’s original charm while improving stability and visuals. Players can now enjoy full 4K resolution with upscaled textures, refined lighting and reflections, and improved shadows and emissive effects.

The update also includes a wider draw distance, enhanced camera controls for cinematic battles, and an optimized HUD for widescreen monitors. Built on 64-bit architecture, the game promises smoother performance and better stability during large-scale clashes.

RTS Legacy Lives On

Beyond visuals, gameplay improvements include enhanced pathfinding and large-army support. With nine playable armies, more than 100 skirmish maps, and compatibility with two decades of mods, the Definitive Edition aims to be the ultimate way to relive this RTS classic.

Availability and Pricing

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War – Definitive Edition is now available on PC through Steam and GOG for $29.99. Veteran players can claim their 30% loyalty discount, while all buyers can benefit from a limited-time 10% launch discount over the next two weeks.

More about the topics: pc games

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages