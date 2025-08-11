Windows 10 Users Can Use Edge Browser Until October 2028 Without ESU

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has confirmed that its Edge browser will keep getting updates on Windows 10 until at least October 2028. Folks over at Windows Latest first spotted a recent update to Microsoft’s support documents and reported on it.

This extension comes even as Windows 10 itself approaches the end of its support life in October 2025. While Microsoft is ending official Windows 10 support, it has also offered optional Extended Security Updates (ESU) that let users continue receiving security fixes for up to three more years.

However, those ESUs don’t affect Edge updates. The updated Microsoft note says:

Microsoft Edge and the Microsoft WebView2 Runtime will continue to receive updates on Windows 10 22H2 until at least October 2028, coinciding with the end of the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

Well, you don’t need to pay for the ESU program to get these browser updates. That means Edge will stay current on Windows 10 devices, even if users decide not to buy extended Windows support.

If you want the ESU updates for Windows 10 itself, Microsoft offers three ways to get them. You can pay a $30 fee for each year of updates. Alternatively, you can sync your Windows Backup to OneDrive for free access.

The third option involves redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, which you can earn easily by downloading apps like Bing, which gives 500 points. No wonder this decision will be a relief for users who haven’t upgraded to Windows 11 yet, knowing their browser stays secure even as Windows 10 support winds down.

What’s unclear is how long other browsers, like Chrome or Firefox, will continue to support Windows 10. We expect more news on that soon.