Windows 11 brings Wi-Fi 7 enterprise support with September 2025 update

The company has outlined a few prerequisites

Microsoft has announced that Wi-Fi 7 enterprise support is now generally available for Windows 11 with the September 2025 preview non-security update. The upgrade applies to version 24H2 and later, extending Wi-Fi 7 beyond consumer access points into enterprise deployments.

Windows 11 has supported Wi-Fi 7 for consumers since 2024. With this release, organizations can tap into faster throughput, lower latency, stronger encryption, and seamless roaming across supported enterprise-grade access points.

Security built on WPA3-Enterprise

Wi-Fi 7 in enterprises requires WPA3-Enterprise authentication by default. This improves protection against brute-force attacks and ensures stronger encryption for data in transit. It also removes legacy vulnerabilities, raising the baseline for wireless security in the workplace.

Seamless roaming across access points

Enterprise networks are more than just peak speed; they need stability as users move between access points. Wi-Fi 7 enterprise also introduces advanced roaming features like Opportunistic Key Caching (OKC) and Fast Transition (802.11r FT).

These reduce connection dropouts, keeping laptops and tablets consistently online across campuses and large office spaces.

Performance upgrades for demanding apps

The enterprise rollout inherits the consumer benefits of Wi-Fi 7, aligned with IEEE standards:

Multi-link operation (MLO): Combines 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands to cut congestion.

320 MHz ultra-wide bandwidth: Doubles throughput for AR/VR and other bandwidth-heavy apps.

4096-QAM modulation: Boosts transmission efficiency by 20% for smoother video calls and streaming.

What enterprises need to deploy Wi-Fi 7

To unlock these benefits, organizations must have:

Windows 11 version 24H2 with the September 2025 update or later

Enterprise laptops with Wi-Fi 7 chipsets

Certified Wi-Fi 7 drivers from OEMs/IHVs (rolling out soon)

Wi-Fi 7 enterprise access points deployed across the network

With everything in place, IT teams can deliver next-gen wireless connectivity that supports hybrid work, AI-driven apps, and modern workloads.

