Windows 11 Canary Build 27971 Brings Bigger Clock With Seconds to Notification Center

Microsoft has just rolled out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27971 to the Canary Channel. And, it brings a handy update to Notification Center and several important fixes.

The latest build extends Notification Center’s functionality to secondary monitors. It means that you can now view your calendar and a larger clock, complete with seconds, on any connected display. You can open Notification Center from any monitor by clicking the date and time in the taskbar.

Microsoft says the feature is rolling out gradually to Canary Insiders, so not everyone will see it right away. Besides that, the Canary Build 27971 fixes several issues. For example, File Explorer no longer crashes when transferring files to a network drive.

Additionally, lock and login screens now properly display media controls. Microsoft has also resolved pen and handwriting input bugs caused by microsoft.ink.dll. The update also addresses protected content playback failures and issues starting Hyper-V virtual machines with TPM on ARM64 devices.

Microsoft acknowledges that a few known issues are present. Settings may crash when accessing drive information under System > Storage. Whereas, Start menu users testing new layouts might see it scroll unexpectedly to the top. Microsoft is also investigating sleep and shutdown problems reported by some Canary users.